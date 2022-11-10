Annual Power of Giving event a big success in Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the 17th year, Baldwin EMC and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers hosted the Power of Giving event Thursday, November 10, 2022. Blood and food were collected throughout the day to nourish bodies and save lives.

It takes less than 30 minutes of your time and can be the difference between life and death for someone you’ve never met. Power of Giving is an annual event and a long-term, successful partnership between Baldwin EMC and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. Word of the event is spread through Baldwin EMC’s monthly magazine and newsletters.

The long-time partnership between Baldwin EMC and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers aims to nourish bodies and save live through food and blood donations (Hal Scheurich)

“The full community supports our blood drive, supports our food drive, supports our backpack drive, but it’s our employees that support it. It’s our members that support it. They’re here and they’re willing to give and roll up their sleeves,” said Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC.

Many Baldwin EMC employees, like Jason Brown did just that.

“I just wanted to do something good for the community and you never know if it’s somebody I know or love that might need my blood, so I just wanted to make sure it’s out there for whoever needs it,” Brown explained.

Joy Colmar is a former law enforcement officer and is one of nearly 100 members of the community also showed up to do their part.

“It’s important for me to give back for people because this is a resource that you can’t just make on demand and so, it’s important to me to give back when I can,” Colmar said.

For every pint of blood drawn, up to three lives can be saved. It’s something LifeSouth officials said few people realize when they first sign up to give.

“We separate it in our lab into platelets, plasma and red cells,” said Regional Director for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Jennifer Rulon. “All three serve different functions…can go to different patients, so you can save three lives by donating one pint of blood.”

It’s a quick process. I know because I also donated blood Thursday. It was a great feeling and took less than 30 minutes, including paperwork. If you couldn’t make it out for the Power of Giving event, that’s okay. You can always contact LifeSouth to find out where they’ll be next. This is the time of year blood is needed the most.

