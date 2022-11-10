Bayou La Batre police department investigating overnight hit and run

Bayou La Batre, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Bayou La Batre are investigating a hit and run that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police tell FOX10 she was hit while walking to work at around 1 a.m. on Padgett Switch Road near Mosteller Medical.

Ran Beng says her family knows the woman well. According to them, the victim is a 61-year-old Cambodian woman, and it wasn’t uncommon for her to be in that area early in the morning.

“When she comes from work or goes into work, I see her walking. I just go ahead and pick her up and drop her off at home because I know where she lives,” Beng said.

Thankfully another car passing by saw her in the road and called for help.

Beng’s niece followed the ambulance to the hospital where she helped translate and provided support. Unfortunately, the damage is severe.

“She understands, she’s awake. But a lot of broken bones. It’s a long way to recovery,” Beng said.

And as police search for whoever is responsible, Beng is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Call the police. She’s a really sweet, honest person. We need justice for her,” Beng said.

Police tell FOX10 that the vehicle they’re searching for is a dark colored sedan.

