Blue Angels gearing up for final show of the season in Pensacola this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The beloved Blue Angels are donning their iconic blue suits for the last show of their season this weekend in Pensacola, Ala.

The Blue Angels are coming home after a full year of traveling the world to perform in several countries-- now, they’re concluding their season with a grand finale in their own backyard.

The aviation is taking to the sky for shows happening Friday and Saturday at NAS Pensacola. The doors will open on the base at 8 a.m. with the show starting at 9:30 a.m. The Blue Angels will fly at 2 p.m.

The Blue Angels have been traveling all over the world this year to perform. Now, they’re set to perform their last show of the season this weekend.

“Oh my goodness- the people are like the best part; like you get people from their own little corner of the world and you know we go all over the place and meet all different types of people,” said Charone Gatlin, a Crew Chief for the Blue Angels. “It’s always amazing- they’re always happy to see us, they always got a story to tell, it’s never the same show twice.”

But now-- crew members say they’re happy to be home. In fact, this airshow is the first one on base since the pandemic.

“We’re excited-- obviously we used to have the base open to the public- which has been impacted over the last couple years-- so getting the public and Pensacola people back on the base to see their hometown blue angels is really special,” stated Cary Rickoff, LCDR.

The Blue Angels are active duty members of the United States Navy. Their stage is the sky to perform impressive maneuvers-- stunts that have been practiced and refined for years.

Rickoff says it’s a team effort.

“We’re a team and I think a better word is ‘family’. We do everything together as I said-- we’re gone 300 days out of the year so we are with these people more than we are with our own families most of the time. We get very close and trust in every person-- from Charone setting up my jet, to the wingman just a few feet off my side- I trust they’re where they’re supposed to be,” added Rickoff.

For Charone Gatlin, it’s a bittersweet weekend.

“This is my last air show. This is my third year with the blue angels-- this is my last hurrah. I’ll be taking my blue uniform off and going back to the regular navy camouflage and it’s bittersweet. It’s gonna be a good time though- it’s been great. This is like the best job ever,” said Gatlin.

The show falls on Veterans Day this year, and it has the aviation squadron feeling thankful.

“Well we’re very excited that the show happens to fall on Veteran’s Day and we want to thank everyone for their service- we’re just happy to do our part. However, our goal for the Blue Angels-- we are here for a few short years--so our goal is to keep the legacy that’s been going on for 76 years to go on 76 more,” said Rickoff.

The Blue Angels are encouraging folks to arrive early as they’re predicting a record crowd. The show is free and open to the public with gates opening at 8 a.m. and the show starting at 9:30 a.m.

The Blue Angels are set to take to the sky at 2 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.