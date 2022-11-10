Classic Christmas stories come to life at Pensacola Winterfest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You can see classic Christmas characters this holiday season at Pensacola Winterfest.

Friday, Nov. 18

Sunday, Nov. 20

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27

Every weekend in Dec.

Downtown Pensacola

Scrooge Tour

The Scrooge tour takes you through the classic tale A Christmas Carol! You and your family will get a chance to encounter the stingy businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, his dead business partner Jacob Marley, and the ghosts of Christmases past, present, and future! Experience this spooky Christmas tale as you, along with Ebenezer, learn to hold Christmas in your heart and keep it all the year!

Polar Express Tour

The Polar Express tour begins with a musical show on the courthouse steps where tap-dancing servers will give everyone a cup of hot cocoa. The conductor of the Polar Express will lead everyone aboard an open-air tram to embark along a 20 minute journey to the Polar Express. During the ride, you’ll be delighted by musical performances and exciting effects along the way.

Grinch Tour

The Grinch tour will introduce you and your party to many classic Seussian characters such as Thing 1 & Thing 2, the Mayor of Whoville, Martha May Whoveir, and, of course, the Grinch himself! The Whoville Fire Department is ready with an emergency exit slide just in case something goes wrong!

pensacolawinterfest.org

