DISL urges boaters to be extra cautious and watch for manatees

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Dauphin Island Sea Lab is spreading the word after they say a manatee found dead in Orange Beach was killed by a passing boat.

The sea lab says boat strikes are one of the leading causes of human-related mortalities for manatees. With November being Manatee Awareness Month, the sea lab asks the public to be extra cautious as manatees begin to migrate more toward the shore.

Boaters are asked to be mindful of the possible presence of manatees, especially in areas with more vegetation, or even to designate a manatee spotter to help look out for them.

---

