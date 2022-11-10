Domestic violence case against former Mobile police officer heads to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case of a former Mobile police officer accused of attacking his wife is heading to a grand jury.

In September, Gavin Cotter was arrested for domestic violence. In a protective order petition filed that month, his wife claimed Cotter tried to rape her while choking and hitting her.

During a preliminary hearing, a judge found probable cause for the case to move forward.

There is no word yet on when Cotter will return to court.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.