Fairhope High School holds special tribute for Veterans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Veterans day is tomorrow, but students at Fairhope High School held a special tribute for the men and women who served our country, Thursday morning.

The tribute started with the girl’s ensemble singing “Boogie-Woogie, Bugle Boy”.

There were many special moments throughout the tribute, the Baldwin County U.S. Armed Forces Honor Guard presented the colors, and the folding of the flag, where the flag was shown being folded 13 times. Each fold holds a special meaning.

Another special moment for the Veterans -- the choir and band played each military branch’s song to recognize where each of the Veterans served.

One by one each Veteran stood up their song, as students and the community clapped and cheered.

Many of the Veterans said the tribute was a great honor and they were proud to be there.

“Terrific, great performance, the kids here are just always so terrific, and their courtesy and their respect and the talent they demonstrated with both the choir and the ensemble and the dancing song, as well as the band, just fantastic,” said Dan Lestage, U.S Navy veteran.

The principal, Dan Cardwell said they not only enjoy putting on the tribute to honor our nation’s military members but also show the students what dedication, character, and responsibility are.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year because we get to honor people in the community from Clarence Bishop, Korean War Veterans, all the way to my faculty and staff, I have Veterans, it’s just a fun day with a lot of smiles,” said Cardwell.

The tribute ended with the performance of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and retiring the colors.

---

