FOX10 News Byron Day’s interview with Congressman Jerry Carl

Carl talks about former President Trump’s tough night, and why the expected “red wave” washed Out
By Byron Day
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Republican First District Congressman Jerry Carl, interviewed by FOX10 News Byron Day, talks about his big midterm win, former President Donald Trump’s not-so-good night for the candidates he backed, and the blow-out victory for Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis.

