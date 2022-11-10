Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge.

There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform.

About 30 seconds into platinum R&B artist Jon B’s first song, his microphone went out. After a few failed attempts to get audio back up, organizers decided to end the concert early around 8 p.m., but some people said this did not ruin their night.

“We jammed the whole time we were here, and we still had fun, so it wasn’t disappointing,” said one woman. “It’s still a good way to get out of the house.”

Another attendee agreed.

“I wouldn’t personally be disappointed because it is free,” she said. “He came out four times, and he didn’t have to do that. After the first time, the things happened with the microphone, and he could have left, but he didn’t.”

There’s another free concert in Mardi Gras Park Friday night with a parade starting beforehand at 6 p.m.

Here’s a link to all events this week.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.