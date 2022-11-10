Gulf Coast Spotlight: Hargrove Foundation Gala to feature Coach Mike Krzyzewski

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Hargrove Foundation will host its seventh annual gala at the Mobile Convention Center on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama. This year, the inspiring former coach of Duke University men’s basketball team (1980 – 2022), Mike Krzyzewski (known by fans as Coach K), will serve as the featured guest speaker.

“We are excited to welcome Coach K and add him to our legacy of motivational and dynamic speakers,” says Micki Kohn, President of the Hargrove Foundation board of directors. “We look forward to joining together once again with our community and embracing the spirit of giving for the causes we support.”

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Coach K demonstrates to audiences how they, too, can earn winning numbers in both their professional and personal lives. He is known for leading Team USA to three Olympic

gold medals and is perhaps the most accomplished basketball coach in history. Coach K holds the most NCAA Division I victories; the most Final Fours; the most NBA Draft Selections; the most games as the number one team in the country by a coach; and the most World Championship Gold Medals as a head coach. He began his career as a head coach at West Point in 1975, where he led the Cadets to a 73-59 record over a five-year period and achieved one National Invitation Tournament appearance in 1978. A 12-time National Coach of the Year, Sports Illustrated named Krzyzewski as its Sportsman of the Year in 2011. He is the only men’s coach to have won gold medals at the Olympics and the FIBA World Cup, while also possessing at least one NCAA Championship (he has five).

The Hargrove Foundation invites you to join the celebration of the Foundation’s mission to support education, health and human services, arts and culture, and qualified sports activities. It is through the generosity of partners and the Hargrove team that all 17 communities where Hargrove’s offices are located have been served. Coach K is the latest addition to a high-caliber list of the Hargrove Foundation’s keynote speakers, including John Stallworth, Pro

Football Hall of Famer; Gen. Russell Honoré, retired United States commander of Joint Task Force Katrina; Captain Scott Kelly, retired United States astronaut; Frank Abagnale, inspiration behind the Steven Spielberg film “Catch Me If You Can,” the late Gen. Colin Powell in 2019, and sports legends Bo Jackson and Sarah Thomas last year. The Hargrove Foundation is honored to continue to host such renowned individuals in support of causes like the Hargrove Adaptive Toy project, which modifies toy vehicles for children with mobility limitations, helping them gain independence, motor skills, vocabulary, and more.

Mark your calendars early for this truly remarkable event – visit hargrovefoundation.org for further details including ticket sales and sponsorships.

The Hargrove Foundation is the charitable link of the Hargrove family of companies and is funded by the generosity of teammates and donors. Working as one team to support the communities in which we live and work, the Foundation is

Hargrove’s vehicle for making a true difference in the lives of others. The Foundation is classified as a 501(c)(3) organization and supports the following four sectors: education, arts and culture, qualified sports activities, and health and human services. For more information, visit hargrovefoundation.org.

