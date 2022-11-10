High Blood Pressure Medical Device

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The numbers are staggering. According to the American Heart Association nearly half of all adults in the United States have hypertension that’s 116 million people.

Also known as high blood pressure, hypertension can lead to thickening of the blood vessel walls and increases the risk for heart attack when combined with cholesterol - making it the leading factor for cardiovascular disease and premature death.

A medical device from Medtronic designed to fix it is showing promise in a new trial.

The Symplicity Spyral is designed to offer a minimally invasive alternative to medications to help treat hypertension in patients by using radio-frequency waves to calm hyperactive nerves located near the kidneys.

Medtronic has long had high hopes for the concept, reportedly spending $800 million in 2010 to buy renal denervation tech maker Ardian.

Initial clinical trials in 2014 delivered disappointing results. However, with some changes to the device, the new results are said to be better in a statement by Medtronic.

“The ON MED study demonstrated significant reductions in office-based blood pressure, the most commonly used measure in clinical practice. Additionally, we saw reductions in absolute blood pressure that were consistent with earlier RDN studies,” said Dr. David Kandzari, chief at Piedmont Heart Institute and Cardiovascular Services and the lead principal investigator in the study

The next question, is whether the FDA will grant approval.

