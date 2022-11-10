Highs will reach middle 70s today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a quiet start to the day with the sky mostly cloudy and temps are in the mid to upper 50s as of 5 a.m. Highs will reach the mid 70s again this afternoon.

Expect our area to remain mostly dry, but those of you east of I-65 will see some of the rain from Nicole move through with the wrap around rain bands. As that system lifts north tomorow, the rain and clouds will move out and that will bring in a much nicer day for Veterans Day Friday. Expect the high tomorrow to reach 80 degrees, but for your weekend a big drop in temperature is coming. We’ll be in the mid 60s Saturday and the high just reaching 60 on Sunday.

There will be a few more shower chances arriving next week.

---

