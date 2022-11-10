Hurricane Nicole heads for east coast of Florida

(WALA) - We will have pleasant conditions this evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping off into the 60s.

Thursday morning begins cool and crisp with lows in the 50s. As Hurricane Nicole is working it’s way through the Florida peninsula, it will send some clouds our way, but the rainfall should be well east of our area. We will be a bit breezy at times in the afternoon, but otherwise no impacts for us. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Veteran’s day on Friday looks nice. Highs will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

We cool off for the upcoming weekend. Highs will only be in the 60s and we will turn chilly Sunday morning with lows around 40.

Nicole will be making landfall on the east coast of Florida late tonight likely as a Category 1 hurricane. This storm will track northward through the peninsula and dump heavy rain which should stay well east of our area. Friday it will track through Georgia and the Carolinas and then rapidly towards New England by Saturday.

