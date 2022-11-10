iHeart Media weekend event rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Media giving us the rundown on this weekend’s events.

LODA ARTWALK- Fri 6pm-9pm, downtown Mobile

LoDa ArtWalk celebrates Native American Heritage Month! This event will highlight creatives within our community, including visual artists, musical performers, and local restaurants - including a special highlight on National Cake Day treats. CLICK HERE

SATURDAYS AT THE COOP! - Sat 7pm-10pm, Cooper Riverside Park

The City of Mobile Parks & Recreation and Visit Mobile invite you to a free concert, this month featuring Hollywood Vagabonds (80′s hairband). Chairs and Blankets are encouraged! CLICK HERE

JUNIOR LEAGUE OF MOBILE’S CHRISTMAS JUBILEE- Fri Nov 11, 11am-7pm; Sat Nov 12, 11am-6pm; Sun Nov 13, 10am-5pm; Mobile Convention Center, downtown Mobile

Kick off your holiday shopping and support your community at Junior League of Mobile’s annual Christmas Jubilee located at the Mobile Convention Center. The Gulf Coast’s greatest holiday market features a variety of merchants from around the country under one roof for three exciting days of shopping! CLICK HERE

US NAVY BLUE ANGELS HOMECOMING AIRSHOW- Fri/Sat, gates open at 8am, airshow begins at 9:30am, Naval Air Station Pensacola

There is an incredible lineup of aerobatic performers, along with our very own Blue Angels. This event is FREE and open to the public. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own seating OR paid seating is available for purchase. CLICK HERE

MOBILE BAY AREA VETERANS DAY- Friday events:

7am- Flag Raising Ceremony, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

10am- Veterans Day Parade, downtown Mobile

12 noon- Honors Luncheon, Ft Whiting

3pm- Parade of Flags Celebration, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

6pm- Veterans Day Concert with the Mobile Pops, USS Alabama Battleship Pavilion

PENSACOLA VETERANS DAY PARADE & CEREMONY Fri 10am, downtown Pensacola, ending at Veterans Memorial Park for 11am Ceremony, CLICK HERE

MILTON VETERANS DAY PARADE & CEREMONY- Fri 9:30am, Milton High School, followed by 11am ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza

