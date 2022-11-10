Mobile Police: Laundry Pod Thieves Get Away Clean as a Whistle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’ve all heard our mom say, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness!” Well, after robbing a store of several containers of detergent pods, Mobile Police are wondering if the guy they’re looking for just wanted to get a jump on a lot of laundry.

This is 25 year old Jerome Williamson. According to investigators, last Tuesday, Williamson, and an unidentified woman, walked into the Dollar General Store on Springhill Avenue. They say the pair started grabbing as many containers of laundry pods as they could carry. But things suddenly shifted to “spin cycle’, when a store worker tried to stop them from leaving. M-P-D says the woman dropped her haul, like smelly, dirty clothes, then bolted for the door. Williamson pushed the worker into some store shopping buggies, then took off, too. By the way, Mobile police remind us not to worry about trying to stop crime suspects, but do get a good look at faces, and clothing, to give police a solid description..

Here are the vitals on Jerome Williamson: he is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He’s charged with 2nd Degree Robbery. Mobile Police say they’re hoping Williamson will stay out of “hot water,” by coming “clean” with them, and not try to ‘bounce” out of town.

If you see Williamson, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you call, you don’t have to give anyone your name.

