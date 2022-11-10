New technology can help doctors diagnosis lung cancer earlier

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths nationally and in Mobile and Baldwin counties, as well. When diagnosed at the earliest stage, the average five-year survival rate is 92%.

The Ion endoluminal system allows physicians to obtain tissue samples from deep within the lung that were previously challenging to reach, paving the way for early-stage diagnoses of lung cancer.

This technology expands Infirmary Health’s comprehensive treatment program for lung cancer which includes the Gulf Coast Region’s first and only thoracic surgery program, treatment with Infirmary Cancer Care and recovery support which includes pulmonary rehabilitation program and Infirmary Therapy Services.

Adrian Divittorio with Mobile Infirmary Health’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the Ion endoluminal system.

