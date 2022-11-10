Over the Moon Bridal Boutique

The following information was found online:

Sisters, Corinna and Elizabeth, were born and raised in Mobile. Each spent their early careers in education, but have always had passion and interest in the retail industry, specifically bridal couture and evening gowns. After years of discussing the possibility of going into business together and recognizing a need in the Port City for a bridal boutique, the vision for Over the Moon was born. Corinna and Elizabeth are thrilled to welcome and assist brides from all over the Southeast in finding that ‘over the moon’ joy after finding the wedding gown they have always envisioned.

Tuesday - Saturday By Appointment Only

359 St. Francis Street Mobile, Alabama 36602

251-459-0871

hello@overthemoonbride.com

