MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Annual Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is back!

Sunday, November 13 from 11am to 4pm on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

Free and open to the Public

Thirty local and regional artists will be on display.

Wine Tasting is from 1pm-3pm, to participate in the wine tasting, patrons must purchase a Wine Tasting ticket that can be bought on-line at Eventbrite on our website at:

The Pensacolabeachchamber.com on the Art & Wine Festival Event page. $40 in advance. Limited tickets for sale on the day of the event for $45.

Blue Levee Band will be playing from 12noon to 4pm

Here is the link to purchase tickets for the Wine Tasting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-pensacola-beach-art-wine-festival-tickets-444200966047

