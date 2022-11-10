Recipe: Pork Wellington

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins

Chef Nino’s Adrenaline Seasoning, to taste

2 loaves Rouses French Bread

10 sprigs fresh rosemary, finely cut

1 teaspoon dried oregano

10 fresh sage leaves, finely chopped

1 whole garlic bulb, cloves peeled and finely chopped

2 pounds bacon, thinly sliced

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 375ºF.

2. Season tenderloins with Adrenaline Seasoning. Cut the bread loaves to the length of each tenderloin. Remove some of the soft interior of the bread, leaving a shell of crust.

3. Place each tenderloin inside a hollowed-out loaf. Distribute rosemary, oregano and sage under and on top of each tenderloin.

4. Spread half of the chopped garlic on top of each tenderloin. Wrap the loaves with bacon slices. Place the loaves in a roasting pan.

5. Reduce the heat to 350ºF, and bake the tenderloin loaves for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until cooked to an internal temperature of 165ºF. 6. Remove from oven and let rest for 15 minutes. Cut each loaf into individual slices to serve.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.