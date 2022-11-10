Thanksgiving Meal Magic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One important part of celebrating the holiday season is enjoying delicious meals with friends and family. It should not be about the challenges of rising food costs. Culinary expert, foodie and social media influencer Chef Kasim Hardaway joined us on Studio10 with his secrets for creating that awesome holiday meal on a budget.

CHEF HARDAWAY’S HOLIDAY RECIPE FOR SUCCESS:

•INFLATION BUSTERS: Rewinding prices on 50+ holiday must-haves

•FUN FAVORITES: Must-have beverages, appetizers, sides & desserts

•QUALITY & SELECTION: Classics like fresh rolls, green beans, cornbread stuffing, cheeses & apple pie

•HOLIDAY HELPERS: Tips for easy in-store or online shopping ease

For More Information, Visit: www.ALDI.us

---

