38th Annual Christmas Jubilee kicks off in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are 44 days until Christmas, and people are already counting down in the Port City.

The Junior league of Mobile kicked off it’s 28th annual Christmas Jubilee on Friday-- Mobile’s largest holiday shopping event of the year.

There are around 100 different vendors at the event, but they all have one mission-- to kick off the holiday season in Mobile and give back to the community.

“We’ve got local merchants and national merchants, so really something for everyone. We’ve got things for men, things for women, things for kids, we even have things for dogs,” said Amy Groves, President of the Junior League of Mobile.

But it’s more than just a shopping spree- it’s a way to give back.

“The merchants themselves being there-- that all goes to support Mobile and Baldwin County communities,” added Groves.

There are several returning vendors but several new ones, too-- like Wendy Moore, owner and founder of The Peaceful Porch Candle Company.

“We actually brought ‘Thankful’ which is our Thanksgiving scent. It’s a beautiful pumpkin pie blend and then of course we have Christmas so we have bonfire nights, Boston fir, we have ‘Home for Christmas’ which is always a favorite,” said Moore.

Like many merchants-- Moore has a deeper mission that goes beyond selling a product.

“All of our profits-- 25 percent-- get to go to families that are fighting cancer.”

Moore says the idea for her business began after her husband battled cancer. She says her community embraced and supported she and her family during his illness, and now she wants to give back to families fighting cancer, too. 25% of her candle proceeds go to struggling families impacted by cancer.

Meanwhile-- guests are decked out in Santa hats, reindeer antlers, Christmas sweaters and more-- eager to start their Christmas shopping early.

“We have a strategy- we go down one side up and down the aisles and into the other. We look for children’s Christmas clothes and a new Christmas shirt or t-shirt every year,” said Lynn Jackson.

The Opening Day for the Jubilee falling on Veteran’s Day-- giving Veterans discounted admission.

And, since kids are out of school, the Junior League is keeping them preoccupied with visits from Santa and other Christmas activities so parents can get their shopping done.

“From 9 to 11, there’s VIP shopping, that’s my favorite. There’s cocktails and breakfast items- sponsored by Ellen Jay cookies today so we have some really fun treats and then we also have general admission starting at 11,” added Groves.

Christmas Jubilee is going on from Friday thru Sunday at the Mobile Convention Center. On Saturday, the doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The VIP admission takes place Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and it is for guests 21 and older. Those guests can sip cocktails and eat breakfast items.

All tickets can be purchased at the door.

