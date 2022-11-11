8 Mobile County public schools on state’s list of failing schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight public schools in Mobile County appear on the Alabama State Department of Education’s list of failing schools for 2022.

The list, released in accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act, includes 79 schools from across the state.

In Mobile, the failing schools include:

Ben C. Rain High School

Booker T. Washington Middle School

Mattie T. Blount High School

The Pathway

Pillans Middle School

John L. Leflore Magnet School

C.F. Vigor High School

Lillie B. Williamson High School

Also appearing on the list are a number of southwest Alabama schools in Choctaw, Clarke, Escambia and Monroe counties.

---

