8 Mobile County public schools on state’s list of failing schools

(Associated Press)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight public schools in Mobile County appear on the Alabama State Department of Education’s list of failing schools for 2022.

The list, released in accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act, includes 79 schools from across the state.

In Mobile, the failing schools include:

  • Ben C. Rain High School
  • Booker T. Washington Middle School
  • Mattie T. Blount High School
  • The Pathway
  • Pillans Middle School
  • John L. Leflore Magnet School
  • C.F. Vigor High School
  • Lillie B. Williamson High School

Also appearing on the list are a number of southwest Alabama schools in Choctaw, Clarke, Escambia and Monroe counties.

Prichard honors NFL Hall-of-Famer Robert Brazile Jr.
