Alabama suffering from worst flu season since 2009, health officials say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During COVID-19, the flu took a break.

Now, it’s back with a vengeance and hitting with a ferocity not seen since 2009.

“It’s the highest numbers we’ve seen since the H1N1 pandemic, which also had a very early peak,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. “Those numbers have increased week over week since we started tracking about three to four weeks ago.”

So far, Stubblefield said, three adults and one child have died from the flu in Alabama.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels said flu, respiratory syncytial virus and flu-like illnesses are way over what they were during the heart of COVID-19 and beyond even the pre-COVID baseline. That’s especially true among the young, he added.

“What we’ve seen since about the July timeframe is a lot of children having influenza-like illness, basically a cough, cold, sore throat, fever and they present – increased numbers have been presenting to ERs, urgent care clinics and their primary care clinics across the community,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama is one of the seven states plus the District of Columbia with the nation’s highest levels of flu activity.

“The South has been hit pretty hard,’” Stubblefield said. “Alabama, Tennessee, Florida have all been hit pretty hard with flu.”

Stubblefield said it has pushed up hospitalizations – but nowhere near what they experienced during the worst of COVID. He said there are about 240 flu patients statewide, and another 200 with COVID-19. By comparison, the state had some 3,000 COVID patients during the peak of the omicron variant.

“I know our children’s hospitals have been very full because of the influenza and RSV cases that we’ve seen,” he said. “So that’s been a strain on them.”

That has been the case in Mobile, as well.

Deborah Browning, interim administrator of the University of South Alabama’s Children’s & Women’s Hospital told FOX10 News in a statement that the hospital “remains very busy at this time, and we are making every effort to accommodate the needs of our community. Our bed status changes on a day by day basis.”

Stubblefield said the flu surge also has impacted medicines. He pointed to a nationwide shortage amoxicillin, particularly the powder form used to make medicine for children. He said he also has heard of trouble finding Tamiflu.

Michaels said the same common-sense advice applies to avoiding the flu – washing hands, staying home when sick and getting a flu shot. Stubblefield said assessments about the effectiveness of the flu shot in any given year typically are not made until spring. But he said he said early signs are encouraging.

As to why the flu is hitting hard this year, Stubblefield said it is unclear. He also said there is no good explanation for why it has hit Alabama harder than most of the rest of the country.

“It’s inevitable that we’ll come into contact with respiratory viruses,” he said.

Michaels said the flu resurgence partially ais n inevitable result of going back to normal after COVID.

“I think with the lifting … of the COVID prevention measures, such as masking, washing hands, social distancing, that you know, that has left a lot of people to kind of go back out into the community,” he said.

