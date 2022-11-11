Advertise With Us
Football Friday 11/11/2022

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A big football friday ahead with an NFL Sunday double-header, Alabama, South Alabama and Auburn in action, and the 2nd round of the Alabama State High School Football Playoffs.

Fox10′s Emily Cochran joined Joe to breakdown tonight’s high school football games.

Joe also updates his season long NFL picks. He now as a 9-6 record.

Click on the video for our football preview.

