Front to usher in cooler conditions for weekend

(WALA) - Cooler temperatures greeted the Gulf Coast on this Thursday, with morning lows in the mid-50s.

We will see warmer afternoon temperatures through Veterans Day Friday. Temperatures could be as warm as 80 degrees on Friday, with mostly sunny skies.

Weekend temperatures will drop starting Saturday as a cold front clears the region. Look for colder nights by Saturday and Sunday with lows in the upper 30s.

Rain showers are possible next week, especially on Tuesday.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to impact Florida to our east. The winds will continue to weaken as the system moves inland and heads towards Georgia. The wind field is now about half the overall size in comparison to yesterday. Otherwise, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

