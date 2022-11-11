Gulf Coast Challenge hosts large networking event at Flight Works

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson State and Alabama A&M alums got together at Flight Works to socialize and talk business, ahead of the big game Saturday.

“This is an event that shows the Gulf Coast challenge is more than just a football game,” said Nikki Porter, a small business owner and on staff with the GCC.

The room was filled with local businesses mingling with larger regional businesses, with hopes of opening doors for future endeavors together.

“The goal of this reception is to get the HBCU community partnered with the corporate world,” said Kevin Ball, on the Board of Trustees for Alabama A&M.

Those in attendance said the turnout was amazing.

“To have this face to face is so great, and to have the networking opportunities flourish right here on this platform, you can’t ask for much more,” said Porter.

There was lots of live music, tables filled with food, and people got their hands on all that Flight Works has to offer.

Most people here agreed it was a success, and they are looking forward to the game at Ladd-Peebles stadium Saturday.

“My favorite part of the night, I would say is trash-talking because even though we are here to talk about how we can uplift our community, we are still here about a football game,” said Ball.

Friday, the Isley Brothers are performing at the Civic Center at 7 pm, and in Mardi Gras Park there’s another free concert at 7.

Here’s a full list of events.

