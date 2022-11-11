MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.

Hope For The Warriors was founded in 2006 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in North Carolina by military families that witnessed, firsthand, the effects of war on their families and community.

For over 15 years, Hope For The Warriors has continued to provide a full cycle of care through many programs to restore self, family, and hope to post-9/11 service members, veterans, military families, caregivers and families of the fallen across the country.

Hope For The Warriors believes warriors can thrive with access to integrated services focused on their individual and collective well-being. Recognizing the lack of ideal resources for every service member and military family in their individual communities, Hope For The Warriors offers wide variety of virtual capabilities.

Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 40,000 service members, veterans and military families, with over 48,000 services, through a comprehensive approach to well-being focusing on:

-health and wellness

-sports and recreation

-transition

Transition Services support the career, educational and personal goals of service members, veterans and their family members during and after service. Programs:

-Warrior’s Wish®

-Warrior’s Compass

-Drive For Hope®

-Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships

If Hope For The Warriors does not have a program that meets a specific need, team members can connect with one of the organization’s more than 100 Partners in Mission.

For more information on Hope For The Warriors visit hopeforthewarriors.org.

