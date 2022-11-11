Low 80s today, middle 60s on Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Now that Nicole is gone, our sky will be much sunnier today and that will mean warmer temps on the Gulf Coast. We’ll top out well above average with a high in the low 80s for this afternoon, but no rain will impact any of your Veterans Day plans.

The chill still arrives this weekend with a cold front diving in Saturday morning. There will be a few isolated showers mixed in, but the coverage of rain will be around 20%. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 60s, but the winds will ramp up ahead of and behind the cold front. Temps will drop to the upper 30s by dawn on Sunday with a high of 60 degrees but the sky will be Sunny for your Sunday plans. Our next best chance of rain arrives Tuesday morning.

