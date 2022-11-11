Advertise With Us
MPD: Robber forces store clerk and customer into cooler, fires gun

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after a gunman robbed a store and fired a shot inside the business, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Investigators said an armed man with a gun entered Fulton Grocery at 1288 Dauphin Island Parkway around 1:34 a.m. today and demanded cash from the register and the cashier’s cell phone. The suspect also ordered the cashier and a customer in the store to get inside the store’s cooler and fired a shot before fleeing, authorities said.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

