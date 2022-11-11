Murder suspect taken to metro jail after being released from the hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Accused murderer Zachery Hannah is out of the hospital and in metro jail. Hannah is accused of killing a man Monday night in west mobile and then shooting a Mobile police officer hours later while trying to escape.

Hannah was shot three times in another shootout with officers and arrested. Hannah is charged with murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Police said Hannah fired a shot into a car after getting into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend early Monday afternoon.

They said he later returned to the area and tried to shoot her, but after an unsuccessful attempt, he then shot and killed 31-year-old Matthew Richardson before taking off into the woods.

Just an hour later, police said they found Hannah and a shootout happened. An officer was shot, but thankfully he’s okay.

Investigators said just minutes later, Hannah would run into a homeowner in their backyard. The intense meeting was caught on surveillance cameras.

“I heard the bushes behind me there, somebody coming, and the guy just comes charging out in the open here. I lit him up with my bright light, and when I did, he spun around and pointed the shotgun straight at me,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner was uninjured, and police said Hannah continued into the night. Police said they found him again 15 minutes later, and another shootout would take place.

Hannah would be hit three times. Thursday, he was silent as officers loaded him up and took him straight to metro.

Hannah will have his first court appearance Friday morning.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.