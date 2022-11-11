Pepsi Soundstage: Thom Kaz performs his new song “Outlaw in the USA”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thom Kaz, a veteran, and local Mobilian, has been busy in Las Vegas performing his high-energy hypnosis comedy show. However, Thom has changed directions and entered the world of music. He joined us here on Studio10 to tell us about what got him here, talk about some important people who influenced his journey, and also how he is working to support veterans.

We sat down and talked to Thom about his initiative and history, you can find that interview here.

You can find more information, or purchase Thom’s music or BBQ sauce, on their website here.

