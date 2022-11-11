The Port City honors Veterans with Veterans Day Parade, Downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City honored our active and retired military members with a Veterans Day parade in Downtown, Mobile.

The streets of downtown were filled with hundreds of people who showed their gratitude for all our local veterans.

Parade-goers held and waved American flags as veterans and different veteran organizations held the spotlight.

Many people who came out said they have family members who served and couldn’t think of a better way to honor them.

“Veterans are amazing they do amazing things for our country and what better way to celebrate than this beautiful day to be able to come out and watch them and watch the parade and celebrate our veterans, they do so much for our country,” said Danielle Speke.

“It’s veterans day they do so much for the country, I just want to support it,” said Jason Johnson, “I have a brother, he’s in Washington state now and he’s a retired veteran, so all this I said to go out and honor them.”

Veterans in the crowd feel honored and said they are grateful the port city is remembering those who served.

“Oh it’s just really good, and it’s nice to be out here, and I’m glad I made it back from the war as well as most soldiers,” said Lawrence George Jr, U.S. Army Veteran.

“It means a lot, it means a lot to us, and we really appreciate what they do for us and how much they appreciate the veterans,” said Monty Long, U.S. Army medic Veteran.

More than 1,000 JROTC cadets, members of the Alabama National Guard, and marching bands from local high schools and the University of South Alabama took part in the parade to help make the celebration special.

The parade is a great reminder to Mobilians, the freedom we enjoy is because of our Veterans.

