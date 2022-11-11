Prichard honors NFL Hall-of-Famer Robert Brazile Jr.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - NFL hall-of-famer Robert Brazile Jr., aka Dr. Doom, was honored in Prichard Thursday.

The city along with Mayor Jimmie Gardner held a dedication ceremony at Champion Square and Brazile received the key to the city.

Brazile played at Jackson State University before becoming one of the best linebackers in NFL history.

He said he loved Thursday’s honor.

“It’s a blessing. When I say that I mean that it’s heartwarming,” he said.

Brazile started every game of his 10-year career with the Houston Oilers.

