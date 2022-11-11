Recipe: Three Signature Chicken Dishes with Taqueria Mexico
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chelsey visits Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of delicious chicken dishes! Watch the video to check out the Special Plate, Pollo a la Parrilla, and Pollo Cancun.
Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!
- TAQUERIA MEXICO
- 3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
- (251) 414-4496
- taqueriamexicomobile.com
---
Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.