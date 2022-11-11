Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Recipe: Three Signature Chicken Dishes with Taqueria Mexico

By Allison Bradley
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chelsey visits Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of delicious chicken dishes! Watch the video to check out the Special Plate, Pollo a la Parrilla, and Pollo Cancun.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Salad Station's new selection
Signature Salads with Salad Station
Thom Kaz performs "Outlaw in the USA"
Pepsi Soundstage: Thom Kaz performs his new song “Outlaw in the USA”
Thom Kaz interview
Interview: Thom Kaz debuts new music album to support veterans
Holiday Shopping Kickoff
Holiday Shopping Kickoff