MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Joseph Deslauriers is USAF veteran supported by Semper Fi & America’s Fund. He shares his story of how the Fund helped him after losing his left arm and both legs trying to save the lives of fellow service members in an Afghanistan minefield.

Semper Fi & America’s Fund cares for our nation’s critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families. Supporting all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, we provide one-on-one case management and lifetime support.

Semper Fi & America’s Fund Website: https://thefund.org/

● The Fund was started in 2003 by military spouses who immediately jumped in at the beginning of the war to provide bedside support to combat wounded service members returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Since then, The Fund has provided over $282 million in assistance to over 28,000 service members, veterans, and military families.

● The Fund continues to be run by military spouses, along with a dedicated group of staff and volunteers, many of whom are veterans, who have been in the trenches and know the needs of veterans and their families.

● The Fund’s model of lifelong relationships between service members and our team is unique among veteran service organizations.

