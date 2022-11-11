Signature Salads with Salad Station

The folks from Salad Station in Mobile, AL stopped by Studio 10 to show us some of their fresh signature salads!

Information from Salad Station:

“With the seasons starting to change and chilly winter weather on the horizon, Salad Station – a fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is happy to announce that they have introduced their new Q4 signature salads as well as a delicious Pomegranate Lemonade to put customers in the spirit for a joyful holiday season! Customers can now enjoy a delicious Buffalo Chicken Salad just in time for football season as well as a new Harvest Salad featuring the brands Gourmet Chicken Salad.”

“The brand is excited to announce that these three terrific items will be available at all Salad Station locations starting October 24! Always made with fresh and organic ingredients, these delicious signature treats are sure to put a smile on your face this fall!”

