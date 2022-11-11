Six Flags redevelopment project in danger as developers raise concern

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The company chosen to redevelop the dilapidated Six Flags site in New Orleans East, over a year ago, said its deal could be in jeopardy.

Bayou Phoenix is a partnership with Henry Consulting LLC and TKTMJ Incorporated. Its purpose is to bring the abandoned site back to life.

Members of the company met with the Industrial Development Board to give a presentation discussing the project’s future.

Troy Henry, founder of Henry Consulting LLC, says he believes the deal could be in jeopardy.

“We’re in a very tenuous position and we need to get moving,” Henry said. “We’ve set an expectation in the market based on the expectation that was set with us. We’re woefully underperforming as it relates to that.”

Henry says the deal can be kept alive if the city agrees to a long-term lease.

Bayou Phoenix was selected to lead the redevelopment effort in 2021. The company thinks the city’s delays could doom the project.

The Industrial Board said it was ready to transfer the park to the city last month, but the transfer never took place. Core elements for the project include a learning center, an indoor water park, and a sports complex.

The board said it’s willing to sell the site to Henry if a deal isn’t struck by the end of the month.

Tangee Wall, a member of the New Orleans East Matters Coalition, says she thinks the delay in redevelopment is unacceptable and wants the city to take action immediately.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. What we hear over and over again is the same thing the same thing,” Wall said. “These developers have presented and presented well. Along with others that were in the competition. The community heard it, chose it. The mayor at once said it’s a win-win for the city. Well, let’s make it a win.”

