Teen charged after allegedly assaulting school administrator

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile teenager faces several charges after police say he assaulted a school administrator at B.C. Rain High School on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Mobile police said that after 18-year-old Brandon Sampson assaulted the administrator Wednesday afternoon, he resisted arriving officers as they tried to arrest him.

Sampson is charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

