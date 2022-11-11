Teen charged after allegedly assaulting school administrator

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile teenager faces several charges after police say he assaulted a school administrator at B.C. Rain High School on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Mobile police said that after 18-year-old Brandon Sampson assaulted the administrator Wednesday afternoon, he resisted arriving officers as they tried to arrest him.

Sampson is charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

