Blue Angels thrill and delight on perfect day

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - The weather was perfect and the crowd enthusiastic Friday as the Blue Angels celebrated Veterans Day with their patented, death defying acrobatics.

The Angels will perform again Saturday, their last show of the season. This was the squad’s first show at their home base, Naval Air Station Pensacola, since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme: 100 years of carrier aviation.

The day began with a warmup featuring civilian stunt fliers that included a race between an airplane at a jet truck at speeds of more than 200 miles per hour.

And then the main event spotlighting the most gifted aerial daredevils on the planet flying in formations so tight that the planes appeared welded together. The six blue-and-yellow aircraft crisscrossed the sky, at times passing within feet – while flying upside down – and at other times breaking from formation with each pilot executing individual 360-degree rolls.

The planes reached speeds of close to 1,000 mph.

The moves impressed the young and old alike.

“I thought it was amazing,” said 12-year-old Gisell Obispo, of Robertsdale. “It was actually really cool. … The drivers, how they’re really talented.”

Obispo was one of thousands who turned out on Friday to take in the sights and sounds of the best pilots in the world.

Some folks are Blue Angels veterans, having seen these shows again and again over the years.

Others were first-timers, eagerly taking the acrobatics. And some have seen multiple air shows –but not the Blue Angels until Friday.

The extended Girard family came from multiple states to see the show.

Thor Girard, of Milton, said he has seen the Blues many times. It never gets old.

“It seems like it’s new every time you see it,” he said. “It’s always different. It’s unbelievable. It’s like my dad said, it gives you goose bumps just watching them.”

His father, George Girard, was visiting from Louisiana and watching the Angels for the second time.

“Oh, ho, hey, they’re the best, as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “I’ll you what, every now and then, I get small goose pimples. You know, when they fly this, way oh, ho. I told my wofe, I said, ‘They better not sneeze.’”

Vicki Barbier said she has seen the Blue Angels before but only at the beach.

“I think this was better,” she said. “You’re so much closer, and it looks like they do more maneuvers over here. It’s wonderful. It takes your breath away. Every time I see it, it’s like I’m a kid seeing it for the first time again.”

