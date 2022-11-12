Advertise With Us
Colder nights ahead

By Jason Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WALA) - Cooler temperatures are on the way as we head into the weekend.

We expect a few clouds and possibly an isolated shower along the surface front arriving midmorning Saturday. Winds pick up by the afternoon. Weekend temperatures will drop starting Saturday evening as a cold front clears the region. Look for colder nights by Saturday and Sunday with lows in the upper 30s.

Rain showers are possible next week, especially late Monday night and early Tuesday.

In the tropics, Nicole continues to head inland as a remnant low as it merges with a frontal system. Otherwise, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

