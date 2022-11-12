Cooler temperatures ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Today is a bit of an “upside-down” day, meaning we will see our warmest temperatures in the morning and cooler conditions in the afternoon. The reason - we are right on the edge of a cold front. We’ll notice the differences heading later into today. Clouds will increase, winds will pick up, and an isolated shower is possible heading later into today.

Overnight, temperatures will quickly drop. By 7 PM we will be seeing temperatures in the upper-40s and the 50s. Waking up Sunday morning, we will see temperatures in the mid-30s! Bundle up if making any Saturday night plans.

Sunday will continue to be chilly, but we will see a bit more sunshine by the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will gradually increase to the mid-60s, with increased rain chances on Tuesday. We will continue to see below-average temperatures heading into next weekend.

The tropics are quiet for the next 5 days.

Have a great weekend!

