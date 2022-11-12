Drug Education Council holds 2nd annual disc golf tournament in Loxley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The non-profit organization, Drug Education Council held its second annual disc golf tournament in Loxley.

Disc golf amateurs and pros alike, came out to support.

Discs were flying across the course to help fight the use of drugs and honor lost, loved ones.

“It’s a really good organization, they go to teach schools about drug addiction, and things like that.”

Brandon Hasiers’s friend, Connor Floyd died in June of this year. Hasier said he had a drug addiction and struggled with mental health.

“What we did is we started a league out here on Friday nights, for him. We’ve donated over $500 to the mental health foundation in part to everyone paying and coming out to play, and that’s what we’re out here for today, just to remember Connor,” said Brandon Hasier.

Engineered Lumber Partners is the Drug Education Council’s biggest sponsor. Amy Vernor who owns the business with her family said like many, her family has been affected by addiction.

“Our message that we want to get out to other families who are in this situation, is that as long as there is breath, there is hope, and this is just our opportunity to give back to the community through the drug education council,” said Vernor.

It’s sponsors and supporters, like Amy and Brandon that help the Drug Education Council keep individuals and families healthy and drug-free.

“We’re out there to help kids, help anybody who needs help, we’re out there to help them.”

Michael Cook from the Drug Education Council said the number of participants this year, exceeded their goal.

“This year we had 54 players, we went from 19 last year to 54 this year, so we’re getting the message out there and we use the money that we get here at the Drug Education Council to further what we do,” said Cook.

Cook said that he is hopeful that more participants, will help them get the word out about their services.

If you would like to learn more about the Drug Education Council click here.

To join the league that honors Connor Floyd, visit Loxness Monsters Disc Golf on Facebook.

