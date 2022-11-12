Advertise With Us
LG’s Stretchable Display

LG Display Unveils the World’s First High-Resolution Stretchable Display
LG Display Unveils the World's First High-Resolution Stretchable Display
By Lenise Ligon
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Christmas is only weeks away, here’s something for the list.

LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, unveiled today the world’s first 12-inch high-resolution Stretchable display equipped with an outstanding free-form technology that enables it to be extended, folded, and twisted without distortion or damage.

The company’s newly unveiled Stretchable display is the industry’s first to achieve 20 percent stretchability, a resolution of 100ppi, and full-color RGB. In addition, its high flexibility, durability, and reliability maximize its potential for commercialization.

Based on a highly resilient film-type substrate made of special silicon used in contact lenses, this 12-inch display boasts a rubber band-like flexibility that allows it to be stretched up to 14 inches. The display’s free-form nature offers a cutting-edge solution surpassing the existing foldable and rollable technology.

In addition, the Stretchable display uses a micro-LED light source with a pixel pitch of less than 40μm, securing a high level of durability to withstand significant external impacts as well as a resolution that competes with most existing monitors.

Alongside its thin, lightweight design, the Stretchable display’s revolutionary technology offers next-level versatility for various daily scenarios. Easily attachable to curved surfaces such as skin, clothing, furniture, automobiles and aircraft, this unique innovation expands the potential of the display in various industries including fashion, wearables, mobility and gaming.

---

