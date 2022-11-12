Man arrested on domestic violence charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday on multiple domestic violence charges.

According to Mobile police, 26-year-old Cedric Lynch Jr. and his girlfriend got into a fight and it turned physical. Lynch struck his girlfriend multiple times, authorities said.

Lynch is facing two counts of first-degree domestic violence charges, one count of third-degree domestic violence/menacing, one count of third-degree domestic violence/criminal mischief and one count of domestic violence with strangulation or suffocation.

His bond hearing is schedule for Monday, according to jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.