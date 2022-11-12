Mix 99.9 ‘flips the switch’ to Christmas music

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It might not be December, but its Christmas time all the time on one radio station in Mobile.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon was on hand Friday for Mix 99.9′s “Flipping the Switch,” kicking off a time-honored tradition of playing round-the-clock Christmas music.

The soft-rock station has been doing this for several years now.

