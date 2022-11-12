Advertise With Us
Mix 99.9 ‘flips the switch’ to Christmas music

By WALA Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It might not be December, but its Christmas time all the time on one radio station in Mobile.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon was on hand Friday for Mix 99.9′s “Flipping the Switch,” kicking off a time-honored tradition of playing round-the-clock Christmas music.

The soft-rock station has been doing this for several years now.

---

