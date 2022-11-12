Murder/suicide investigation in Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley police department has released a statement regarding their investigation into an apparent murder/suicide that happened early Saturday morning.

The statement reads as follows:

“Just after 2 am this morning, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street in Foley for a reported suicide. Officers discovered a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. This appears to be a murder/suicide.

This is an active investigation. No other information will be released at this time and the names of the deceased will not be released until next of kin notifications are made.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.