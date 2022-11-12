Night three of Gulf Coast Challenge fun downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was another lively night in the Port City, filled with live music, great weather, and smiles all around.

This is the third night of events for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and some haven’t missed a beat.

“I’ve been here every night, party!” said Rita Sexton.

The night started off with a second line parade down Royal Street. The crowd and cheerleaders sang and danced along to performances on stage.

Most said nights like this are great for Mobile.

“Just bringing people together,” said one man. “Everybody is here, and everybody is fellowshipping. It’s almost like a reunion.”

Another woman agreed.

“Kids, older people, people my age, we’re all coming together,” said Jennifer Riley. “It’s becoming one big family.”

Of course, everyone is anticipating game day.

“I can’t wait until the tailgate,” said Sexton. “Parade kicks off at 10, then tailgate all day. Family fun for everybody, so come out and enjoy.”

Tailgating begins Saturday at noon at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

