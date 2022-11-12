Scoreboard Playoffs Week 2
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
· Gulf Shores 27, Central-Clay County 21
· Leroy 33, Maplesville 8
· Saraland 56, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 31
· Thomasville 15, Dadeville 14 OT
· Vincent 28, Clarke County 43
· Demopolis 15, Faith Academy 36
· Loachapoka 12, Millry 63
· Trinity 13, Mobile Christian 27
· Pelham 7, St. Paul’s 38
· Handley 27, T.R. Miller 14
· Hueytown 18, Theodore 29
· Beauregard 30, UMS-Wright 48
· St. James 42, W.S. Neal 21
---
