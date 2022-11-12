UMS-Wright honors veterans during Veterans Day assembly

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students in our area spent the day honoring veterans. At UMWS-Wright, a line of students greeted veterans, waving flags and cheering.

UMS-Wright alum and former special forces major Brad Israel was the guest speaker.

“Walking through and seeing what it means to these students and these kids and just giving them that link to what it means to be an American because, with all the divisiveness in our country, focusing on the positives and focusing on the things that unite us and bring us together I think that’s what’s inspiring,” Israel said. “And I hope we can pass that on to the next generation so that it matters to them the way it matters to us.”

The students wanted local veterans to know they are thankful for their service.

The ceremony also included a flyover by Coast Guard helicopters.

