Ann Street to close for road improvements

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning Monday morning, Nov. 14, 2022, Ann Street between Springhill Avenue and Old Shell Road in Mobile will be closed for road improvements and resurfacing, city officials announced.

The road work will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. The project is expected to be completed on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, officials said.

The detour route will be Old Shell Road to Lafayette Street and Springhill Avenue.

