Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Ann Street to close for road improvements

Ann Street between Springhill Avenue and Old Shell Road will close from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m....
Ann Street between Springhill Avenue and Old Shell Road will close from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 through Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 for road improvements. The detour route will be Old Shell Road to Lafayette Street and Springhill Avenue.(City of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning Monday morning, Nov. 14, 2022, Ann Street between Springhill Avenue and Old Shell Road in Mobile will be closed for road improvements and resurfacing, city officials announced.

The road work will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. The project is expected to be completed on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, officials said.

The detour route will be Old Shell Road to Lafayette Street and Springhill Avenue.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Mekhi Lawton and Mark Small Jr. are wanted for questioning by the Dothan Police Department.
2 teens wanted in deadly NPF parade shooting
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video
drug education council holds 2nd annual disk golf tournament
Drug Education Council holds 2nd annual disc golf tournament in Loxley